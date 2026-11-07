EU Ambassador to Ukraine: Life in Kyiv Is Becoming Increasingly Difficult

Life in Kyiv is becoming increasingly difficult because of Russian strikes, power outages and problems with the water supply. This was stated by the European Union’s ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Mathernova, in a Facebook post following the overnight attack on the Ukrainian capital.

According to Mathernova, Russia launched around 40 ballistic and cruise missiles and 172 unmanned aerial vehicles at Ukraine. Kyiv and the Kyiv region were the hardest hit, with strikes recorded against 24 sites.

“Life in Kyiv is becoming increasingly difficult. Winter has not yet arrived in full force, but many people already have no water in their homes. Electricity is being cut off every few hours, both during the day and at night,” Mathernova wrote.

The diplomat noted that the hotel where she lives has powerful generators. However, many of her Ukrainian and foreign friends and colleagues from the EU Delegation live in cold apartments, while some spend the nights in unheated shelters.

“And in the morning I see them in the office, where they work on EU-funded projects across Ukraine or on the issue of Ukraine’s accession to the EU. I still wonder where they find the strength to get up in the morning and go to work after such a night,” she added.

Six injured in Kyiv

Russian forces launched a ballistic strike on Kyiv during the night of November 7. Fires broke out in the Solomianskyi district, while residential buildings, a kindergarten and a non-residential building were damaged or partially destroyed. Six people, including a 14-year-old child, were injured in the attack.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported 172 drones and an unspecified number of missiles. According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Russia launched 36 ballistic missiles at Kyiv and the Kyiv region. Ukrainian air defenses destroyed or neutralized four missiles and 149 drones.

The attack also affected energy infrastructure. According to the Associated Press, networks carrying electricity from nuclear power plants to Kyiv and Ukraine’s central regions were damaged. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that the water supply had been stabilized and that work to restore heating was continuing.

Mathernova emphasized that despite the Russian strikes, life in the capital does not stop. According to her, almost five years of full-scale war have shown how quickly people can lose things they take for granted in peacetime: water from the tap, a warm room and a peaceful night’s sleep.

Sources: eurointegration.com.ua, apnews.com, kyivindependent.com