Zelensky condemns shooting in Krakow: Shocking crime

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the shooting in central Krakow, in which five people were killed and several dozen were injured. The attack took place today at the central “Rynek” Square after a car driver entered the square and opened fire.

“A shocking crime occurred in Krakow. On behalf of the Ukrainian people and personally, I extend my sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed. Nothing can justify this attack, and we are confident that the perpetrator will be punished,” Zelensky wrote on “X”.

He wished strength and a speedy recovery to the injured and to everyone affected by the tragedy. “Ukraine stands in solidarity with Poland and the Polish people. People have the right to security,” the Ukrainian president said.

Tusk informed about the situation

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the interior minister was keeping him constantly informed about developments following the incident in Krakow. No further details about the motives and circumstances surrounding the shooting were provided in the statement.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, eurointegration.com.ua