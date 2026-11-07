Trump offered UFC chief Dana White a post at the White House

Donald Trump offered UFC president and CEO Dana White the position of White House press secretary. The offer was made in a post by the president on Truth Social after the administration was left without a permanent holder of the position.

“I am pleased to announce that the great Dana White, a fierce fighter and warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States”, Trump wrote.

The president added that he had asked White to bring assistants with him, including fighters Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison. In the post, Trump said they should “defend” his administration from its political opponents.

It is unclear whether White will accept the offer. So far, there has been no public confirmation from him that he intends to leave UFC leadership or take on an official role in the administration.

The position remained vacant after a brief tenure

The offer comes after the removal of Katie Zachariah, who served as White House press secretary for less than a week. According to the post, she left the position in October after her first briefing and a subsequent interview, which the president deemed unsuccessful.

Zachariah took the position after Caroline Leavitt resigned in August. Leavitt, who had been press secretary since the start of Trump's second term, stepped down to focus on motherhood following the birth of her daughter.

Zachariah's brief tenure was even shorter than that of Anthony Scaramucci, who remained White House communications director for 11 days in 2017.

White is a longtime ally of Trump

The relationship between Trump and White dates back years. The first UFC event under White's leadership took place in 2001 at the Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City. White later became one of Trump's most prominent supporters in the world of sports.

In 2016, he spoke at the Republican National Convention, despite close associates urging him not to get involved in politics. “He was a good friend to me, whether he wins or loses”, White told Time magazine.

White also supported Trump during the 2024 campaign, helping him reach a younger audience through popular podcasters and internet influencers. They included Joe Rogan, Adin Ross, Theo Von and the Nelk boys.

According to the post, the UFC chief's net worth is estimated at around $500 million. Trump's offer, however, remains a political gesture until White announces whether he will accept it.

Sources: dailymail.com