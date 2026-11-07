Foreigner among victims of Krakow shooting as Poland declares mourning

One foreign national was among the six people killed in the shooting in Krakow’s central square, Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński said. He did not specify the victim’s nationality.

Sixteen people were injured in the attack, including two police officers. Two of those injured have already been discharged from hospital. Polish authorities and international agencies reported six dead and 15 injured, while earlier figures also included the shooter in the total number of casualties.

Shooter arrested

“One foreign national is among those identified,” Kierwiński said at a press conference broadcast on TVP Info.

The shooting began at around 3:00 p.m. local time after a 24-year-old Polish national drove a car into the central square and began shooting at random passers-by. According to police, he was wearing military clothing and used a long-barrelled weapon.

The suspect was shot by police during his arrest and was taken to hospital. Other weapons and ammunition were found in the car. Police said there was currently no evidence of a second perpetrator. The motive for the attack has not been announced.

Two police officers were injured during the arrest operation. The condition of one of them was initially described as critical, Reuters reported.

Poland declares national mourning

The Office of the President of Poland announced that an official procedure had begun to declare national mourning on November 8 and 9 because of the shooting in Krakow. The draft decree must be submitted for signature by Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

The investigation is ongoing, with police and prosecutors working to establish the exact sequence of the attack, the origin of the weapons and the motive of the suspect.

Sources: apnews.com, new.streetinsider.com, tvp.info