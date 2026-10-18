Clashes between students and police in Tirana, 21 people sought medical attention

Student protests in the Albanian capital Tirana turned into violent clashes with police on Saturday, the fifth day of demonstrations, Euronews Albania reports. Law enforcement used tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons to control the situation and disperse the participants, Dir.bg reports.

Protesters threw stones and other hard objects at police officers and the Ministry of Education building. According to police, eight police officers were injured in earlier incidents, and the ministry building and traffic signals were damaged.

A total of 21 people - eight police officers, 10 protesters and three bystanders - received medical treatment at the University Trauma Hospital. Tirana Police Director Oliger Torba was also injured during the demonstration. He arrived at the hospital with a bandaged hand. Officers from the special unit RENEA were deployed around the prime minister's building.

Police said that 10 people had been arrested following Friday's incidents and that 22 others were facing charges.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama visited the sites damaged during the protests, including a damaged commercial building. He said that affected businesses would receive assistance, urging their owners to submit applications through the e-Albania portal platform.

Rama stressed that he supports the right of students and citizens to protest, but warned that those who destroy property and commercial establishments will be held accountable.

Meanwhile, the Police Supervision Agency (AMP) announced that it is monitoring the actions of law enforcement officers during the demonstrations. The institution is collecting and analyzing video footage from the media and posts on social networks to clarify the circumstances surrounding possible violations of the law and identify those responsible.