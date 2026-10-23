Bulgaria extradites to Russia a Russian citizen, internationally wanted on murder charges, Russian Interior Ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk told TASS.

„Today at the airport in Sofia, representatives of the law enforcement agencies of the Republic of Bulgaria handed over a citizen of the Russian Federation to officers of the Interpol National Center at the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and the Federal Service for Serving Sentences of Russia. He was internationally wanted on murder charges“, Volk said.

She explained that the crime was committed in 2005 in Moscow. The victim was a man who died from stab wounds. The investigative authorities have initiated criminal proceedings (Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation). The man fled outside the territory of the Russian Federation and was declared an international wanted man.

“Thanks to the interaction through Interpol channels, information about the detention of wanted persons was received from Bulgarian partners“, Volk said.