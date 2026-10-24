Kim Jong-un: North Korea to create the strongest army

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has defined the construction of the strongest armed forces in the world as one of the country's top priorities. He made the call during the Third Conference of Company Commanders of the Korean People's Army, held in Pyongyang on October 22-23.

The Korean Central News Agency reported that Kim has set the task of transforming each company into an elite, independent and fully prepared combat unit. According to him, this is necessary to fulfill the goal of military construction in the new era.

Focus on companies

“Let us build the strongest army and accelerate the military revolution in our Korean model“, Kim Jong-un said, according to the agency.

The North Korean leader ordered companies in all units to be renovated in terms of both their combat capabilities and their appearance. He insisted that they be prepared to perform various tasks, have the necessary military competence, and maintain constant readiness.

Kim also emphasized ideological training. According to him, commanders must preserve the character of the Korean People's Army as an army of the Korean Workers' Party and as a force built on ideological cohesion. The Korean Central News Agency cited the directive to "purify all companies ideologically and spiritually," to become elite in military-technical terms, and to become fully prepared combat units.

Continuation of the military course

The conference is the first gathering of the entire North Korean army since the Ninth Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea in February. At the forum, Kim Jong-un called for strengthening conventional armed forces, while simultaneously confirming Pyongyang's course towards developing nuclear weapons and missiles.

Reuters notes that the new directives are part of the North Korean leader's consistent policy of strengthening the army. According to the agency, it seeks to transform the lowest-level units into independent combat units capable of operating in various conditions.

The Korean Central News Agency did not specify specific deadlines for the implementation of the tasks set, nor did it announce new quantitative targets for armaments. The publicly announced decisions so far mainly concern the organization, training and combat readiness of the companies.

Sources: investing.com, en.yna.co.kr