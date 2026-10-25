New York Archdiocese to Pay Over $800 Million for Clergy Sexual Abuse

The Archdiocese of New York has agreed to pay more than $800 million to settle legal claims by about 1,300 people who alleged sexual abuse by clergy. The settlement has yet to be signed officially, which is scheduled for November 6.

Archbishop of New York Ronald Hicks announced the settlement in a letter to priests in the archdiocese. “We are on the verge of bringing, God willing, some measure of healing and reconciliation to all victims and survivors,” he wrote. Hicks added that the agreement will allow the archdiocese to once again focus its full attention on its mission.

According to data cited by The New York Times, each of the approximately 1,300 people will receive at least $250,000. Some payments may be larger depending on the severity of the alleged abuse.

Second largest settlement

The settlement is the second largest of its kind, following the $880 million settlement reached by the Archdiocese of Los Angeles in 2024. In June, the Archdiocese of San Francisco announced a $395 million settlement with about 530 people in cases involving sexual abuse by clergy.

Attorney Jeff Anderson, who represents people in more than 1,000 lawsuits against the Catholic Church in New York state, called the plaintiffs' unanimous agreement a "powerful moment in the pursuit of justice." He said the survivors' courage and perseverance had led to a "significant step toward accountability."

Years of Negotiations

The settlement ends years of negotiations between the archdiocese and the plaintiffs' lawyers. Sexual abuse in the Catholic Church in the United States has been the subject of numerous investigations and lawsuits since the early 2000s.

Media investigations at the time uncovered cases of abuse of thousands of children over decades, as well as allegations that church leaders covered up cases or transferred accused clergymen rather than turning them over to civil authorities. Dioceses across the country have already paid out hundreds of millions of dollars in similar cases, with some settlements reached outside of court.

Sources: aljazeera.com, apnews.com, investing.com