Russia launches the corvette "Grozny" for the Pacific Fleet

Russia launched the corvette "Grozny", intended for the Pacific Fleet. The ceremony took place at the Amur Shipyard in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, where the ship will remain for finishing work.

„Grozny“ is a corvette of project 20380 of the „Stereguchy“ class and is the fifth serial ship of this project built at the shipyard for the Pacific Fleet. Its keel was laid on August 23, 2021. The pontoon dock “Amurets“ was used for the launch, after which the ship was moved to the factory pier.

Launching does not mean that the corvette has already been introduced into combat service. Completion, mooring and running tests, as well as state tests are ahead. The introduction of “Grozny“ into the Russian Navy is expected in the coming years.

“The crew for the corvette “Grozny“ "has been formed, training began on October 5, after which it will arrive at the plant to complete the ship together with you and in the coming years it will be included in the fleet," said the commander of the Pacific Fleet, Admiral Viktor Liina.

The Pacific Fleet already serves four Project 20380 corvettes built at the Amur Plant - "Sovershenny", "Gromky", "Geroy Rossiyskoy Federatsii Aldar Tsydenzhapov" and "Rezky". After the completion of the tests, "Grozny" will increase the number of ships of this type in the fleet to five.

What are the Project 20380 ships?

The Project 20380 corvettes are multi-purpose ships with guided missile weapons. They are designed for patrolling and operations in sea areas, fighting surface ships and submarines, as well as for fire support of marine landings.

In their construction, solutions are used to reduce radar signature. The weapons and equipment of the ships are designed to perform various tasks, including anti-ship, anti-air and anti-submarine defense.

The Amur Shipbuilding Plant is building more ships of various projects for the Pacific Fleet. “Grozny“ will go through the remaining stages of construction and testing before being officially adopted.

Sources: interfax-russia.ru, militarnyi.com, defence-blog.com