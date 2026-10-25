Zelensky: The goal is a meeting with Putin and Trump

Ukraine expects the upcoming trilateral talks with the US and Russia in November to create conditions for a meeting at the level of state leaders. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview for the program “TSN.Tizhen“ with presenter Alla Mazur.

“For us, the most important result is the possibility of a meeting in a trilateral format at the level of leaders“, said Zelensky. According to him, it is a conversation between the leaders of the three countries that can help resolve the main issues that block the achievement of peace.

Energy, the sea and grain exports

The Ukrainian president indicated that at the meeting Kiev wants to raise the issue of ending attacks on energy infrastructure and a possible maritime ceasefire. According to him, such agreements would create more stable conditions for the functioning of the Ukrainian economy.

The agenda is also expected to include the restoration of full grain exports and the continuation of the exchange of prisoners of war. Zelensky noted that Ukraine and Russia have recently resumed the process of exchanging prisoners.

„We are making progress, this is important. It is important to move forward in diplomacy and in all directions. God forbid, Ukraine succeeds“, the president said.

Abu Dhabi is among the places discussed

Zelensky said that the venue for the meeting has not yet been finally determined. Among the options being considered is Abu Dhabi, but other venues in the Middle East or Europe are also being discussed.

According to him, the possibility of a trilateral format was discussed at a meeting between the Ukrainian and American delegations in Oslo. US officials then traveled to St. Petersburg, where they discussed Ukraine and Russia's readiness to participate in such talks.

Zelensky said that Washington had confirmed an agreement to hold a trilateral meeting in November. According to him, Russian President Vladimir Putin had also confirmed his readiness to participate to US representatives. The Ukrainian leader added that Kiev wanted Europe to be included in the negotiation process.

Moscow does not expect a quick breakthrough

Advisor to the Russian President Yuri Ushakov said that Moscow was ready to resume trilateral talks with Ukraine and the US after November 4. Russia celebrates National Unity Day on that date.

Ushakov does not expect the first meeting to lead to significant progress in resolving the war. However, he said the talks could help restore a more permanent negotiation process.

The intention to meet at the level of representatives has been confirmed so far, but no date or venue has been definitively announced. Kiev is presenting the talks as a step towards a leaders' meeting, while Moscow is limiting expectations for immediate results.

Sources: unian.net, pravda.com.ua, kyivindependent.com