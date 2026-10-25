Marine Le Pen kicks off campaign with promise of order

Marine Le Pen has officially kicked off her campaign for France's 2027 presidential election with a promise to restore order and trust in the state. The National Rally leader chose Orleans for her first major rally, held as part of her party's congress.

She told her supporters that security was the "first duty of the state" and promised a "zero tolerance" policy towards crime. According to Reuters, Le Pen presented herself as a politician capable of responding to the economic, social and security crisis that she said was shaking France. "We are not living at the end of the world, but at the end of a world - their world“, she said of her political opponents.

Promises of security and a stronger state

In her speech, Le Pen said that under her leadership, France would “restore order and clarity to public affairs“. She promised a presidency that leads, a government that governs, a parliament that passes laws, and a judiciary that enforces them impartially.

The candidate also said that the rule of law would be restored, because in her opinion it is impossible when criminals are not punished and criminal groups impose their own rules in individual neighborhoods. She promised the restoration of border controls, the automatic expulsion of foreigners who have committed crimes, and increased action against gangs and drug traffickers. These measures are part of the National Assembly's tougher line on migration and security issues.

Bardella remains at the helm of the party

During the congress, Jordan Bardella was re-elected as leader of the National Assembly with 98.98% of the vote. This confirmed the division of roles between the party's two leading politicians - Le Pen as presidential candidate and Bardella as leader of the formation.

Marine Le Pen said that if she wins the election, Bardella will be her prime minister. She described the future government as "open and pluralistic", which should be based on broader national unity, not just party support. She also said that the state she wants to build will not be a “state of the National Assembly“, but a common project for France.

Campaign begins amid tension

The rally in Orleans gathered 8,500 supporters, according to organizers. About 3,000 police and emergency services were mobilized in the area after protests against the high cost of living and government policies escalated in places into clashes, looting and vandalism.

Reuters cited a sociological survey according to which Le Pen received between 32% and 33.5% in the first round - significantly ahead of leftist leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon with 17%. The survey puts the candidate in the position of a favorite, but the presidential vote is months away, and the final dates for the 2027 elections are still part of the upcoming political calendar.

Sources: marketscreener.com, apnews.com, fr.euronews.com