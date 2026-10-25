Strike on Energia plant in Russia linked to Iskander

A missile strike hit the “Energia“ plant in the city of Yelets, Lipetsk region, Russia. The enterprise is located about 300 kilometers from the border with Ukraine. After the attack, a large-scale fire broke out on its territory, and thick smoke rose above the industrial zone. The strike was reported by the Ukrainian UNIAN agency, citing the Exilenova+ monitoring channel.

The facade and interior of one of the production buildings were severely damaged. “Further operation of this building is impossible“, analysts from Exilenova+ say.

According to the same source, several cruise missiles were fired at the plant. Storm Shadow is mentioned as a possible type, but this information has not been officially confirmed.

What does the plant produce

„Energia“ is a manufacturer of chemical power sources and batteries for military equipment. According to data cited by „Militarny“, the enterprise produces 9B280-1 power elements for 9M727 cruise missiles of the „Iskander-K“ complex.

The plant also supplies 9B-287 batteries for UMPB D-30CH guided aerial bombs. In addition, it produces power sources for universal planning and correction modules, for „Iskander-M“ ballistic missiles and for Kh-35U anti-ship missiles.

Russian authorities confirmed an attack on the Yelets industrial zone, but did not officially specify which enterprise was targeted. The Ukrainian military command has also not publicly claimed responsibility for the strike.

Another attack on the enterprise

The Insider reports that the plant has already been the subject of several attacks since May 2025. The publication indicates that the new strike may be at least the sixth against the enterprise. At present, it has not been established what the total damage to the production facilities is and whether the affected building was key to the fulfillment of military orders.

The strike on “Energy“ comes against the backdrop of a series of attacks on Russian enterprises related to the production of missiles, drones and other military equipment.

Sources: unian.net, theins.ru, currenttime.tv