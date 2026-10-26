Von der Leyen, Costa and Magyar congratulated the Student List

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa congratulated the Student List on its victory in the early parliamentary elections in Serbia. They published identical messages on the social network “Ex“.

“Today the people of Serbia went to the polls with record turnout to determine the future of their country. Congratulations to the Student List on its victory in the parliamentary elections“, the joint message reads.

Von der Leyen and Costa stated that the European Union is ready to support reforms in the rule of law, freedom of the media, the fight against corruption and the strengthening of democratic institutions. They also indicated their readiness to work together for Serbia's future in the EU.

The victory of the student formation was also recognized by Aleksandar Vučić. After the closing of the polling stations, he stated that his coalition had lost and that the Student List had won the elections.

According to a preliminary projection by Ipsos and the Center for Free Elections and Democracy, with 56% of the sample processed, the Student List receives 52% of the votes, and the coalition "Alexander Vučić - United Serbia" - 39.3%. The expectations are that the student formation will have between 135 and 140 seats in the 250-member Assembly. A majority of 126 seats is needed.

Support from Hungary and Republika Srpska

Hungarian politician Peter Magyar also congratulated the winners. He said he had spoken by phone with the leaders of the Student List and assured them of Hungary's support.

“I congratulated the winners of the Serbian elections. I assured them of Hungary's support. It was encouraging to hear how much strength our victory in April gave them in this difficult struggle,“ wrote Magyar.

Milorad Dodik, former president of Republika Srpska, also sent his congratulations. He said that Republika Srpska and Serbia would continue to move forward together.

The Student List emerged as a political force after nearly two years of protests that began after the deadly collapse of a canopy at the Novi Sad railway station in November 2024. The movement accused the authorities of corruption and lack of accountability, and the protests gradually grew into the most serious challenge to Vučić's rule in years.

A new government is to be formed after the elections. The final distribution of mandates will become clear after the counting is completed and the official results are announced.

Sources: whtc.com, apnews.com, theguardian.com