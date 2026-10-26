South Korea and the United States have launched the "Freedom Flag" exercise

South Korea and the United States have launched the joint air exercise "Freedom Flag", which will last until November 6 at the Kunsan air base in the southern part of the Korean peninsula. The base is located about 180 kilometers southwest of Seoul, the Yonhap agency reported, citing the South Korean Air Force.

South Korea is participating with F-15K, KF-16 and F-35A fighter jets. The maneuvers also include a KC-330 aircraft and an E-737 "Peace Eye" aircraft for early warning and air operations management.

The American contingent includes servicemen from the Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps. The US uses F-16 and F-35B fighter jets, RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft, MH-60S Seahawk multi-role helicopters and MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicles. According to the South Korean Air Force, other aircraft are also participating in the broader exercise, including KC-135, C-130J, FA-50 and rescue helicopters.

Joint operations are practiced

The program includes missions to counter air threats, air interception and air strikes. The allies will use day and night cells to plan missions, where teams will exchange tactics and refine wartime procedures.

One of the goals is to test the interoperability of fourth- and fifth-generation fighters. The exercise will also develop capabilities for planning and conducting operations under South Korean leadership.

Preparation for transfer of command

The maneuvers are also related to preparations for the future transfer of military operational command from the United States to South Korea. Seoul aims to assume this role by 2030 or earlier if the necessary capabilities are confirmed, Yonhap said.

“We will share strategies and experiences tailored to the modern combat environment and strengthen our joint defense posture“, said Colonel Lee Seung-hwan of the South Korean Air Force Operations Command, quoted by SBS. He said the exercise should improve interaction between pilots from the two countries and prepare for the transfer of operational control.

“Freedom Flag“ is held twice a year. The format was introduced in 2024 to replace the previous large-scale air drills “Korea Flying“ and “Vigilante Defense“.

Sources: en.yna.co.kr, news.sbs.co.kr, en.asiatoday.co.kr