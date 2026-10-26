Former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda Dies

Former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda has died at the age of 90 from heart failure, the Japanese newspaper “Nikkei“ reported. The death occurred on October 22 in a hospital in Tokyo.

Fukuda was the Prime Minister of Japan from September 2007 to September 2008. He took office after the sudden resignation of Shinzo Abe and remained at the head of the government for 365 days.

The first second-generation prime minister

Yasuo Fukuda was born in 1936 and is the son of former Prime Minister Takeo Fukuda. He is the first son of a Japanese prime minister to head the country's government alone.

Before becoming prime minister, Fukuda served as chief cabinet secretary in the governments of Yoshiro Mori and Junichiro Koizumi. He held the post from 2000 to 2004, and in 1990 he was first elected to the House of Representatives.

A term marked by internal difficulties

As prime minister, Fukuda governs in a divided parliament, in which the opposition holds a majority in the upper house. This makes it difficult to pass legislation and limits his cabinet's ability to implement its policies.

Fukuda emphasizes consumer protection and improving relations with Asian countries, including China. In July 2008, he chaired the G8 summit in Toyako, Hokkaido.

He resigned in September 2008 after political deadlock hampered the government's work. In 2012, he retired from politics, but continued to participate in diplomatic initiatives related to Japan-China relations.

“Here, together with the citizens, I offer my deepest condolences“, the Japanese prime minister said in an official message on Fukuda's death.

The funeral was held in a narrow family circle. A memorial service is expected to be held later.

Sources: marketscreener.com, japantimes.co.jp, fnn.jp