US plans trilateral talks on Ukraine

The US is close to organizing trilateral talks with Ukraine and Russia to end the war. This was stated by the Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson, who said that he spoke over the weekend with President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

„They are working to end the Russian war against Ukraine. The US wants to hold trilateral talks. They are already on the verge of that“, Johnson said in an interview with Fox News, quoted by Bloomberg and UNIAN.

Washington is looking for a format with Kiev and Moscow

According to Johnson, the US administration is doing everything possible to end the conflict. He specified that the process depends on many factors, without specifying a specific date or place for the meeting.

His statement did not contain details about the level of negotiations and the composition of the delegations. It was also not confirmed whether it was a meeting of political representatives or talks between technical teams.

At the same time, Johnson warned that the Kremlin should be approached with distrust. "Russian President Vladimir Putin should not be trusted and we should treat him accordingly," he said.

Ukraine expects talks in November

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier that Ukraine, the United States and Russia are planning a trilateral meeting at the level of negotiating teams in the first half of November. According to him, its holding depends on Moscow's readiness to participate.

Zelensky indicated that Kiev is ready to start talks as soon as possible, but insisted that contact at the level of state leaders will also be necessary to resolve key issues. He defined the trilateral format as part of the diplomatic process, not as a guarantee of an immediate political agreement.

At the moment, no final date, venue and agenda for the meeting have been publicly confirmed. Thus, Johnson's statement confirms Washington's intention to organize talks, but not that they have already been scheduled.

Sources: unian.net, fakty.com.ua