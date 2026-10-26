Ukraine extends martial law until January 29, 2027.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine extended martial law for another 90 days – until January 29, 2027. The decision was made with the adoption of the presidential bill No. 16182, supported by 293 deputies.

The law enters into force on October 31, 2026, when the previous parliamentary decision expires. Thus, martial law will continue to operate in Ukraine until the beginning of 2027.

„Martial law has been extended until January 29, 2027“

This is the 21st vote in the Verkhovna Rada on the issue of extending martial law and general mobilization, UNIAN reports. On July 14, the parliament extended both regimes until October 31, when the decision was supported by 313 deputies.

The president submitted two bills

On October 26, President Volodymyr Zelensky submitted bills No. 16182 and No. 16183 to the parliament. The first is on martial law, and the second - on the extension of general mobilization. The proposed extension is for 90 days, starting from October 31.

The published information on the vote on the martial law bill states that it must be promulgated immediately and enter into force on October 31, 2026. According to UNIAN, with the decision, Ukraine will welcome the new year with continued martial law and general mobilization.

Sources: ukrinform.ua, unian.net