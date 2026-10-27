Americans pay highest price for fuel shock

American consumers have paid an average of $471 more for fuel since the start of the war between the US and Iran on February 28. This is the highest additional amount per person in the world, while the global average is about $60.

The data is from an analysis by the Finnish Center for Energy and Clean Air Research (CREA), cited by Reuters. The study covers fuel prices and consumption in 169 countries for the period from early March to mid-October 2026.

The US bears the largest national bill

According to the study, the world has paid an extra $468 billion for fuel due to price increases related to supply disruptions and restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz. Of this amount, $160 billion is due to the United States, $54 billion to China and $17 billion to Canada.

The authors compared prices in January and February with those for the rest of the year. According to CREA, the higher costs for American households are associated with the widespread use of less efficient private cars, longer journeys and the relatively slow transition to electric vehicles.

Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Belgium are also among the countries where consumers have suffered significant increases in fuel costs.

Washington defends its policy

The administration of President Donald Trump says the higher prices are a “small price” that consumers must pay to stop Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Washington says oil and fuel prices will fall after the war ends.

Reuters notes that the conflict has lasted longer than the US administration had predicted. This extends the period in which supply disruptions and restrictions on one of the world's key oil routes affect fuel prices.

Sources: focus-news.net, investing.com