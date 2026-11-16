New Wave of Sanctions Against Moscow: EU Punishes Russia for Disinformation and Cyberattacks

The Council of the EU has added 30 individuals and two organisations to its sanctions lists over interference in the information environment and malicious activity in cyberspace. Among those newly sanctioned are the Moscow-based Social Design Agency (SDA) and the pro-Russian hacker group NoName057(16).

According to the Council of the EU, SDA has carried out large-scale projects aimed at manipulating information and conducting foreign interference. The institution claims that the company's activities are funded, directed and controlled by Russia's presidential administration, while its campaigns target EU countries, the Union's institutions and European public support for Ukraine.

The company has been linked to campaigns surrounding the 2024 European Parliament elections, as well as special operations targeting countries such as Germany and France. The list includes 24 of its employees, whom the Council of the EU says participated in developing and carrying out the so-called European and Ukrainian counter-campaign.

Sanctions Against Propagandists

The individuals include Russian television presenters Vitaly Eliseev and Pyotr Marchenko, Ukrainian-born blogger and military commentator Yuriy Podolyaka, and Chey Bowes from RT's international desk.

The NoName057(16) Hacker Group

„They participated in manipulating information and disseminating narratives that legitimise and support Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine,“ the Council of the EU said.

NoName057(16), which emerged in March 2022, has also been added to the sanctions list. The group has claimed responsibility for cyberattacks against government bodies, critical infrastructure and private companies in Ukraine, the United States and EU countries.

According to the Council of the EU, the attacks were carried out using DDoS methods, in which numerous requests block access to websites and online portals. The targeted sectors include energy, finance, transport and water supply. Political parties and candidates have also been attacked during electoral processes.

The sanctioned individuals and organisations are subject to asset freezes and a ban on entering or transiting through EU countries. EU citizens and companies are prohibited from providing funds to those included on the list, either directly or indirectly. The legal acts have been published in the Official Journal of the EU.

Scope of the Sanctions Regimes

The regime of restrictive measures targeting Russia's destabilising activities was established on 8 October 2024. Following the new package, it now covers a total of 111 individuals and 21 organisations.

The EU's separate horizontal regime for sanctions against cyberattacks now includes 27 individuals and 12 organisations. It was established in May 2019, complementing the Union's diplomatic toolkit for responding to malicious cyber activities.

Sources: ukrinform.ua, consilium.europa.eu