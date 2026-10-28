Flavio Bolsonaro has arrived in the US with his family, CNN Brazil reported. The former Brazilian presidential candidate left the country after losing the election on October 25, despite a court order to remain in its territory and surrender their passports.

Earlier, the Associated Press reported that the US State Department would issue visas to Bolsonaro and his family and allow them to enter the country. “The State Department will issue visas to Flavio Bolsonaro and his family and allow them to enter the United States,“ a senior department official told the agency.

Departure despite court order

The Brazilian newspaper “Folha de São Paulo“ reported that the US administration was aware of the senator's departure and was prepared to grant him asylum. According to sources in the publication, US authorities were also involved in planning his departure. These allegations have not been officially confirmed by Brazilian or US authorities.

Bolsonaro's decision to leave the country was made after his defeat in the presidential election and after the judicial authorities obliged him to remain in Brazil. The order also includes the surrender of his Brazilian and Italian passports.

Investigations and cases in Brazil

Brazilian Supreme Court Judge Flaviu Dinu has ordered an investigation into possible foreign financing of Bolsonaro's election campaign. The senator is also accused in two criminal cases related to money laundering and other crimes. The allegations in these cases are yet to be examined in court proceedings.

Flavio Bolsonaro's term in the Senate expires in February 2027. According to Brazilian media, he could then be prosecuted for the cases he is accused of.

His trip to the United States followed the second round of the Brazilian presidential election. On October 25, incumbent President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won the vote, while Bolsonaro remained in second place.

Sources: news.bg, apnews.com, cnnbrasil.com.br