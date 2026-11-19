US President Donald Trump described his visit to China as “great and extremely significant”. He made the assessment in a post on his social media platform Truth Social while returning to Washington.

In the Chinese city of Shenzhen, Trump took part in a trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The talks took place on the sidelines of the summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.

In addition to the joint meeting, the US president held separate talks with Putin and Xi Jinping. Trump did not provide details about the topics discussed in his post.

“I am returning to Washington, DC, from China. This was a great and extremely significant visit,” Trump wrote.

He also announced that he would hold a press conference at the White House at 12:00 the following day. The time is 19:00 Bulgarian time.

According to him, the press conference will also address trade agreements with Thailand, the Philippines and other countries.

Sources: bta.bg