Trump and allies attack polls ahead of vote

Donald Trump and his allies are questioning the unfavorable results of the GOP polls ahead of the 2026 US midterm elections. They claim that the weak positions of the Republicans in the polls are part of a coordinated effort by the Democrats to distort the results.

The claim described in the CNN report is that the poll data does not reflect the real support for the GOP, but is influenced by a political campaign against it.

The controversy over the polls carries over into the election campaign

Journalist Donnie O'Sullivan's report for the OutFront program examines the reactions of the president and his supporters of the poll results. At the center is the question of how political messages about the reliability of polls affect the perception of the election race.

“The Republicans' poor poll results are part of a coordinated effort by Democrats to distort the results“ – this is the main claim attributed by CNN to Trump and his allies. It presents the unfavorable data not as a reflection of public sentiment, but as the result of political interference.

The midterm elections will determine the distribution of power in Congress and are traditionally seen as a major test for the ruling party. Therefore, data from national and local surveys is important for both candidates and voter mobilization.

Sources: cnn.com