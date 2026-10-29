Flydubai pilot shows off scars after cockpit drama

The scars from a severe head wound were still visible when Captain Smith Macchar was awarded the UAE's highest award. The Indian pilot was awarded for his actions during the attack on a Flydubai flight, which briefly sent the plane tumbling 14,000 feet in 29 seconds.

The incident took place on September 30 during flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv. The prosecution alleges that Omani co-pilot Hammam al-Hamami attacked Macchar in the cockpit and hit him over the head with a crash axe. The captain suffered a severe skull fracture, but despite his condition, he managed to open the cabin door.

Passengers and crew members then intervened to restrain al-Hamami and regain control of the plane. Other Flydubai pilots were also on board and helped to land safely. The plane was diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, where Machchar was taken to hospital and al-Hamami was detained.

Prosecutors link attack to radicalization

United Arab Emirates Attorney General Hamad Saif al-Shamsi said the detainee had made a detailed confession after his arrest. He said signs of radicalization appeared in 2017, when al-Hamami was living and studying in Australia.

“During this period, he was influenced by Takfiri ideology through reading extremist literature and following online content that praised terrorist organizations and suicide attacks,“ al-Shamsi said.

According to the prosecution, these ideas gradually developed into a belief that violence and terrorism were permissible. Al-Hamami linked his intentions to the September 11, 2001, attacks and planned to use the plane to attack Ben Gurion Airport.

The government of Benjamin Netanyahu said immediately after the incident that Israel was ready to shoot down the plane if it continued towards its intended target. The decision to take such action is within the powers of the prime minister.

The captain received the Order of Zayed II

UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan awarded Machar the Order of Zayed II, first degree. The other crew members received the same award for their actions in controlling the plane and protecting the passengers.

During the ceremony, the captain's head still bore the stitches and metal clips from the operation performed in Saudi Arabia. Following the incident, Machar received public support from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as Dubai Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, who visited him in the hospital.

Sources: dailymail.com, economictimes.indiatimes.com, apnews.com