Riots in Madrid after train crash kills 68

Riot police were deployed in Madrid after hundreds of demonstrators protested a train crash in Spain that killed 68 people. The demonstration, which was mainly attended by far-right activists, turned into clashes with police.

The protesters demanded the resignation of Transport Minister Oscar Puente and accused the government of failing to ensure sufficient safety on rail transport. The discontent was also directed against the reaction of the authorities after the accident.

Investigation points to decisions at the control center

“All of Spain is in mourning“, said Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

The accident occurred on October 28 on the Madrid-Seville line in a collision between two high-speed trains. 68 people died and dozens of others were injured.

Transport Minister Oscar Puente said that the investigation is examining a decision by the central railway control center in Madrid. According to him, after a failure in a security system, the train was allowed to continue moving normally. Puente described this decision as “inexplicable“.

According to preliminary data, the actions of the drivers are not the main focus of the investigation. The causes of the crash, however, are still being clarified, and final conclusions about responsibility have not been announced.

Second serious accident of the year

The collision is the second deadly rail accident in Spain in 2026. This has intensified questions about the state of the railway infrastructure and the operation of safety systems.

The government has declared three days of national mourning from October 29 to 31. A strike by Renfe train drivers is also planned for October 29, linked to demands for improved safety and ongoing disputes between unions, rail operators and the transport ministry.

The protests in Madrid took place against the backdrop of rescue efforts and the launch of an investigation to determine how the failure of the safety system and subsequent decisions led to the collision.

Sources: aljazeera.com, euronews.com, apnews.com