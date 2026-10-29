Ushakov: Attacks on November 4 could affect peace talks with Kiev

Possible massive Ukrainian attacks during the festive events in Russia on November 4 could affect Moscow's attitude towards the upcoming trilateral peace talks with Ukraine and the US. This was stated by Kremlin adviser on foreign policy Yuri Ushakov.

On November 4, Russia celebrates National Unity Day. Ushakov indicated that the talks will not be held before the holiday, adding that the exact date has not yet been determined.

„We will see how our Ukrainian rivals will behave during these days, this matters. If during the festive mass events we have some massive bombings, this will also somehow affect our mood. This is logical“, said Ushakov.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed hope that negotiations between Russia, Ukraine and the United States will take place between November 6 and 10 in Abu Dhabi. However, the Russian side has not confirmed a specific date, and Ushakov's statement leaves open the possibility that the timing and attitudes towards the meeting will depend on developments around the holiday.

Moscow ties the talks to Kiev's behavior

Ushakov did not say that Ukrainian attacks were planned, but spoke about a possible scenario and how it would affect the Russian position. His statement places security during mass demonstrations in Russia among the factors Moscow will consider before resuming talks.

The upcoming talks are part of diplomatic efforts to find a solution to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. They are to involve representatives of the three countries, and Abu Dhabi has been mentioned as a possible venue.

Ushakov also comments on the Russia-Africa summit

The Kremlin adviser also spoke about the Russia-Africa summit. According to him, Western countries tried to dissuade some of the African leaders from participating, but despite this, there was a “solid presence“.

Ushakov described the talks as meaningful and useful and stated that the participants were interested in the further development of Russian-African interaction in various spheres.

Sources: bta.bg