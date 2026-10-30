New diplomatic mission: Qatar mediates deal between Washington and Tehran

Qatari mediators have returned to Tehran in an attempt to move forward a possible deal between the United States and Iran. An official familiar with the talks told Reuters that the mediation efforts are being coordinated with Washington.

Qatar presented a draft peace plan to Iran on Sunday. The document is part of efforts to end the eight-month war in the Middle East, but a senior Iranian official called the proposals “unacceptable” and has said Tehran will not change its position on the nuclear issue.

Washington and Tehran remain divided

The United States has insisted that Iran's nuclear program be included in the negotiations from the beginning. Tehran, for its part, wants the US blockade of Iranian ports to be lifted first and sanctions on oil exports to be lifted. Iran rejects Western concerns that its nuclear program is military in nature.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the country was continuing to maintain contact with mediators and was considering ideas for implementing its own seven-day proposal to end the war. "We continue to give diplomacy a chance to succeed," Araghchi said, according to the Associated Press.

Previous deal falls apart

Pakistan and Qatar helped broker an interim deal in June that would have seen Iran fully open the Strait of Hormuz to shipping, the United States lift its blockade of Iranian ports and begin talks on a broader settlement, including on the nuclear issue. But the deal quickly fell apart after renewed attacks.

In late September, Tehran presented its own seven-day plan that would see the Strait of Hormuz reopened if certain conditions were met. U.S. President Donald Trump rejected the proposal, prompting a new round of Qatari mediation. The latest draft presented in Tehran differs from Iran's September plan.

At this stage, there is no indication that the two sides have reached an agreement on the main contentious issues. Trump said that Vice President J.D. Vance's contacts with Iran were related to medical supplies, after US media linked them to attempts to resume peace talks.

Sources: reuters.com, today.lorientlejour.com, apnews.com