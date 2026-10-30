European participation will be necessary at a certain stage of the peace talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated. He specified that no detailed discussions have been held on including European representatives so far.

“At a certain stage, the participation of the Europeans will be necessary, but so far no one has spoken substantively about it“, Peskov stated.

Thus, Moscow indicates the possibility of expanding the negotiation format, but does not announce a specific decision or agreement with European countries. The talks, which the Kremlin is talking about, are planned in a trilateral format with the participation of Russia, Ukraine and the United States.

A harsh assessment of the Baltic countries

Peskov described the rhetoric of the Baltic countries towards Russia as extremely aggressive.

Moscow supported the humanitarian operation in Oleshki

„That the rhetoric of the Baltic countries is extremely aggressive is obvious. That it is hysterically aggressive is also obvious“, said the Kremlin spokesman.

Regarding the humanitarian operation in Oleshki, Peskov said that Russia welcomes and supports the efforts of the first lady of the United States, Melania Trump.

„Melania Trump consistently works in the humanitarian sphere. This is very positive, we support and welcome it“, he said.

According to him, the possibility of expanding such a practice to other cities should be considered according to the specific situation, since each case requires an individual approach.

Kremlin claims about a struggle for influence in Africa

Peskov also said that Moscow sees attempts by Ukraine to hinder Russian interests in Africa. He did not name specific countries or actions, but said Russia was taking the necessary steps to counter them.

“There is a very serious struggle going on there“, the spokesman said.

According to Peskov, these actions harm both Africa and Russia.

“This is a very destructive activity“, he said.

Sources: bta.bg, eurocom.bg