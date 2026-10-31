Poland gives two MiG-29s to Ukraine, negotiates with Bulgaria

Poland will hand over two MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine as part of a new military aid package worth about 50 million euros. It will also include ammunition and air defense equipment, Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Wladyslaw Kościńska-Kamiś, quoted by Ukrainform, announced.

According to him, the two planes have already been decommissioned in Poland, as they have reached the end of their service life. Instead of being used by the Polish army, they will be handed over to Ukraine, and Poland will receive unmanned systems.

„We should not lament equipment that will either go to an army defending itself from an aggressor, or will become scrap. With such a choice, the decision is obvious“, said Koszyniak-Kamiś.

Polish Radio reported, citing the Polish Ministry of Defense and a publication in “Żecpospolita“, that one of the two aircraft had reached the end of its service life, while the other was still able to fly. Thus, there is a discrepancy in public data regarding the technical condition of the machines.

Bulgaria shows interest in the remaining aircraft

Warsaw is discussing the possibility of selling some of its remaining MiG-29s, and Bulgaria has shown interest in them. According to Koszyniak-Kamiś, this issue was among the main topics of talks with the Bulgarian Prime Minister and Minister of Defense during their visit to Warsaw in September.

However, there is no final agreement on a deal at the moment. Polish expert and former Defense Minister Janusz Oniszkiewicz told Ukrainform that talks with Bulgaria are continuing and that in the absence of an agreement, Warsaw may again consider the possibility of handing over the remaining MiG-29s to Ukraine.

“We are handing over two aircraft to Ukraine, and for the remaining few, as far as I understand, talks with Bulgaria are continuing“, Oniszkiewicz said.

Sofia seeks a solution for the maintenance of the MiG-29

Bulgaria is exploring options for maintaining its combat aviation amid the delay in the delivery of the second eight F-16 Block 70s. In July, the Defense Ministry said that it had sent inquiries to Poland and Hungary for available aircraft and spare parts, but that no negotiations had been initiated at that time for the acquisition of a specific type of fighter.

During the meeting in September, the Bulgarian side provided a list of the necessary spare parts for MiG-29. The Ministry of Defense indicated that the talks with Poland were mainly focused on the possibilities of providing these parts and maintaining the airworthiness of the Bulgarian aircraft.

The next step is for Warsaw and Sofia to clarify whether an agreement will be reached for the remaining Polish MiG-29s. Until this happens, neither the final number of aircraft that Bulgaria could acquire, nor the price and delivery time have been confirmed.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, ukrinform.net, polskieradio.pl