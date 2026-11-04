The Democratic Party's victory in both chambers of Congress turned the midterm elections into a major political blow for President Donald Trump. From now on, he will have to govern with a House of Representatives and Senate controlled by the opposition.

The result means investigations, budgetary restrictions and political gridlock, which could prevent the president from advancing his domestic policy agenda. Democrats will lead the committees in Congress and have stronger tools for overseeing the administration.

Fewer restrictions abroad

In an analysis for Sky News, journalist Dominic Waghorn warns that Trump's defeat at home could steer him toward more active moves on the international stage. According to the publication, the president has broader opportunities for unilateral decisions in foreign policy than he does when managing domestic affairs.

„Foreign policy as a means of coping is dangerous“ for the world's most powerful leader, Sky News writes. At the same time, Trump will no longer have to take into account the need to run a new campaign for the White House during his current term.

According to the analysis, this combination could increase the risk of high-profile moves abroad. Possible scenarios include new peace agreements and spectacular meetings with leaders such as Kim Jong Un, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.

Iran remains a possible flashpoint

Sky News also considers the opposite scenario—heightened tensions with Iran. The analysis notes that Trump could come under pressure from allies who see him as a president capable of striking the Iranian regime. The possibility of new conflicts cannot be ruled out either.

The outlet links the Republicans' electoral defeat to the consequences of Trump's administration, including the rising cost of living. According to the analysis, however, there are no signs that the president will accept political responsibility. He is more likely to shift the blame onto others and redouble his efforts to remain at the center of public attention.

A clash with Congress lies ahead

The Democrats' victory does not strip Trump of his presidential powers, but it changes the political environment around him. The new majority will be able to block legislative initiatives, control the budget process and strengthen oversight of the administration.

Thus, the next two years are shaping up to be a period of divided government and constant confrontation between the White House and Capitol Hill. While Congress attempts to constrain the president in Washington, Trump will retain considerable freedom to act abroad—which is precisely why Sky News is warning of possible new upheavals around the world.

Sources: news.bg, news.sky.com, apnews.com