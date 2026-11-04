A Blow to Moscow! Armenia May Apply to Join the EU in 2027

Armenia may submit an official application to join the European Union in 2027 or 2028. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this in an interview with Euronews during a forum dedicated to EU enlargement.

“Next year is realistic. 2028 could also be realistic,” Pashinyan said. According to him, a process has already begun that should lead to a final decision on submitting an official application for membership.

Yerevan has not yet submitted such an application. In August, Pashinyan told parliament that the government intended to apply “in the near future”. At the same time, Armenia is holding talks with the European Commission on visa liberalisation, with the aim of completing the process by 2029.

European Orientation as a Strategic Choice

Pashinyan presented European integration as part of a broader course aimed at strengthening the country’s democracy and independence. He linked this course to the 2018 revolution, which led to a change of government in Armenia.

“For our people, democracy is not a matter of circumstances. It is a strategic choice,” the Armenian prime minister said. He described the European Union as a key partner in the country’s programme of democratic reforms and said the goal was to create an alternative for Armenian society.

According to him, deepening ties with Brussels raises the question of Armenia’s future in the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union. Pashinyan acknowledged that the country would have to make a choice, but stressed that the decision must be made by the Armenian people.

Tensions with Moscow

Yerevan’s European course is unfolding against a backdrop of warnings from Moscow about retaliatory measures, including a possible halt to energy supplies. Pashinyan said his government was working to diversify Armenia’s political and economic ties.

“When there is a lack of balance in a relationship, there is always a risk,” he said.

The prime minister also rejected former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev’s warning that Armenia could become “the next Ukraine”. Pashinyan said that his priority was strengthening the country’s independence and that no one could restrict its drive towards greater autonomy and integration.

Regional Ties and the European Market

Pashinyan pointed to Georgia as an example influencing Armenian citizens’ perceptions of the European perspective. According to him, Tbilisi’s success on the path to the EU also matters for public support for Armenia’s European orientation.

In May, Armenia opened the Akhalkalaki–Kars railway line, providing a link to the European market via Georgia and Turkey. Pashinyan also announced plans for additional routes through Azerbaijan, Turkey and Iran.

Sources: news.bg, euronews.com