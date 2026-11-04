Russian forces have launched an offensive near Yurkivka in Zaporizhzhia region along a front approximately 30 kilometers wide, military expert Andrey Marochko claims, as cited by TASS. According to him, the broad area of combat operations is creating difficulties for the Ukrainian command in containing the Russian pressure.

„Our troops are operating near Yurkivka along a broad front - approximately 30 kilometers wide“, Marochko said. He claims that Ukrainian forces have attempted counterattacks in the areas of Orikhiv and Yurkivka, but they have not produced any significant results.

Claims of a change in the line of control

According to Marochko, Russian forces have expanded their area of control near Novopavlivka, which lies southeast of Yurkivka. He did not specify any particular area or settlements that had come under Russian control, nor did he provide additional data on the progress of the operations.

The Ukrainian General Staff reports three Russian attacks in the Orikhiv sector - near Mala Tokmachka and Stepnohirsk, as well as toward Novoandriivka. The published report does not confirm the claim of an offensive along a front approximately 30 kilometers wide.

Thus, at present, information about the scale of the Russian offensive and the expansion of the area of control near Novopavlivka comes from Marochko's statement. No independent confirmation of these claims has been provided.

Sources: news.bg, conflictora.ru, thepublic.info