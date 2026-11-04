Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rests on “torture centers,” which she claims are pillars of his rule. Her statement was quoted by TASS.

According to Zakharova, these centers should include the territorial recruitment and social support centers, the forcible removal of men for mobilization, which she called “busification,” as well as the mobilization efforts in Ukraine.

“Everything rests on fear, everything rests on terror,” Zakharova said.

She also accused the Ukrainian authorities of lawlessness on the streets of Ukrainian cities, villages and populated areas. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, what is happening represents “Zelensky’s terror against his own people.”

The case near Kyiv

Zakharova made her comment following reports of an incident near Kyiv on November 2. Ukrainian media then reported that armed men were holding around 40 people in the basement of a private house.

An ambulance arrived at the scene, but medical workers were initially not allowed into the building. A nurse said she had received a video showing people in serious condition and with injuries allegedly caused by torture.

Clashes broke out near the house. When local residents attempted to break down the gate, tear gas was used against them. Later, the ambulance was allowed to take four men with signs of beatings, one of whom was in serious condition.

Ukrainian police said that servicemen from the National Guard of Ukraine had been housed in the building. National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko said that the four injured men were soldiers who had fled their units.

Pivnenko described the building as a “temporary deployment point” and confirmed that mobilized personnel were also present there. Thus, the official Ukrainian version presents the site as a military facility, while Zakharova uses the case as an argument in her political accusations against the authorities in Kyiv.

Sources: focus-news.net, en.interfax.com.ua, babel.ua