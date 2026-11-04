Vladimir Putin Is Preparing a New Escalation After the US Vote

Russia intends to step up its strikes against Ukraine after the US midterm elections, as the Kremlin no longer believes that President Donald Trump can force Kyiv to accept a peace agreement on Russia’s terms. Bloomberg reports this, citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the agency, Moscow expects Trump’s position to potentially weaken after the congressional elections. The Kremlin will seek to use this situation to increase pressure on Ukraine and the European countries supporting it.

One possible target is Ukrainian energy facilities. Bloomberg cites an assessment that restricting Trump’s political room for manoeuvre could make it easier for Vladimir Putin to intensify attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Moscow Is Seeking Concessions from Washington

Alongside military pressure, the Kremlin will seek ways to further ease US sanctions. Russia wants to convince Trump that the United States and Moscow can restore their economic relations without waiting for the end of the war.

At the same time, Bloomberg assesses it as unlikely that a potentially politically weakened Trump would begin to provide more active support for Ukraine and its European allies. According to the agency’s sources, this assessment reinforces Putin’s intention to prolong the war.

Abu Dhabi Talks Remain in Doubt

A new meeting between representatives of Russia, Ukraine and the United States is scheduled for 10 and 11 November in Abu Dhabi. Putin, however, has given no indication that he is ready to back down from his hard-line demands regarding Ukrainian territories, casting doubt on the possibility of a significant breakthrough.

The Russian president may also meet with Trump in China during the summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, which will be held this month under the chairmanship of Xi Jinping. The possible meeting is expected to take place without the participation of Ukraine and its European allies, while Moscow is not counting on a major breakthrough.

Military Spending Points to Preparations for a Protracted War

Following the meeting between Putin and Trump in Alaska in August 2025, which failed to produce an agreement, Russia increased its military spending for 2026 by almost $60 billion, to around $200 billion. The draft budget envisages a similar amount for 2027 as well.

Bloomberg presents these figures as a sign that Moscow is preparing for a protracted war and has abandoned efforts to limit military spending.

An additional risk to the Abu Dhabi talks is the possibility that Trump could shift his attention to Iran and resume US strikes there. Emily Ferris, a research fellow at the British think tank RUSI, warns: “This could jeopardise US military aid to Ukraine” if funds and air defence systems are redirected to Iran or to the defence of Israel.

Sources: focus-news.net, newsukraine.rbc.ua