EC: Without Bulgarians in the Constitution, Skopje Cannot Move Toward the EU

North Macedonia has made no progress on the necessary constitutional amendments, which must include Bulgarians and other communities in the country's basic law. The European Commission identifies this as the main obstacle to advancing the negotiations for membership in the European Union.

In the Commission's official assessment, it is stated that Skopje must fulfill the commitments set out in the conclusions of the EU Council from July 2022. Only then can the opening of the first negotiating cluster, “Fundamentals,” proceed.

“North Macedonia has still not made the necessary constitutional amendments,” says European Commission Vice-President Kaja Kallas.

Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos adds that no real progress regarding North Macedonia has been observed over the past year. In her words, the accession process remains linked to the implementation of specific reforms, with no shortcuts.

The Constitution Remains a Condition for the First Cluster

North Macedonia continues its work on the road maps for the rule of law, public administration reform and the functioning of democratic institutions. The country is also implementing an action plan for the protection of minorities.

However, the European Commission emphasizes that these actions are not sufficient to open the first negotiating cluster. The necessary constitutional amendments envisaged in the conclusions of the EU Council from July 2022 have not been adopted.

The assessment also calls for strengthening the independence and integrity of the judiciary, stepping up the fight against corruption and continuing reforms in the energy sector. According to the Commission, the country maintains full alignment with the EU's Common Foreign and Security Policy.

Positive Assessment of the Growth Plan

Brussels gives a positive assessment of the implementation of the Reform Agenda under the Growth Plan for the Western Balkans. However, this assessment does not change the conclusion that North Macedonia remains stalled in the substantive advancement of the membership negotiations.

The country has been an EU candidate since December 2005. In March 2020, the European Council endorsed the decision to open negotiations, and in July 2022, the first intergovernmental conference was held. The screening of legislation was completed in December 2023, but the first cluster has still not been opened.

The next step is for the EU Council to examine the European Commission's recommendations and decide on further action in the enlargement process.

Sources: news.bg