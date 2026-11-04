Barack Obama: Democrats’ victory is a clear message to Trump

Former U.S. President Barack Obama welcomed the Democratic Party’s victory in the midterm elections and described it as a “clear message” to President Donald Trump. Democrats won control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

“They want a politics that brings people together instead of dividing them, and leaders who offer concrete solutions to the challenges they face,” Obama wrote.

A call for action during the remaining two years

The election result changes the political balance in Washington, with two years remaining until the end of Donald Trump’s presidential term. Obama said that victory alone was not enough and urged Democrats to use their opportunities to bring about change.

“Although this administration still has two years left in power, our task now is to roll up our sleeves, make changes wherever we have the opportunity, prevent further harm and lay the foundations for the future,” the former president added.

Abdul El-Sayed won the Senate seat in Michigan

The most significant campaign event in which Obama took part was held in support of Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan. El-Sayed won the Senate race and became the first Muslim elected to the upper chamber of the U.S. Congress.

The Democrats’ victory gives them control of both chambers of Congress and puts the Trump administration before a new political balance in Washington. Obama described the coming period as a time for organized work and preparations for the party’s future.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com