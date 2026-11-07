November 7, 1944: Franklin Roosevelt wins an unprecedented fourth term

On November 7, 1944, while World War II still shaped the political agenda of the United States, Franklin Delano Roosevelt won the presidential election for the fourth time. The Democratic Party candidate defeated Republican Thomas Dewey, the governor of New York.

Roosevelt received 432 votes in the Electoral College against 99 for Dewey and won 36 of the 48 states. In the popular vote, the Democratic candidate garnered about 53.4%, while his Republican opponent received about 45.9%.

Wartime elections

The campaign took place at a time when American troops were fighting in Europe and the Pacific. The main question facing voters was who should lead the country during the final stage of the conflict and in planning the postwar order.

Roosevelt accepted the Democrats' nomination, even though his health had already visibly deteriorated. In his letter accepting the nomination, he stated: „If the people elect me, I will serve.“

As their vice-presidential candidate, the Democrats chose Missouri Senator Harry Truman. He replaced incumbent Vice President Henry Wallace on the ticket.

The final term

Franklin Delano Roosevelt was the 32nd president of the United States. He held office from March 4, 1933, until his death on April 12, 1945, and was the only American president elected to more than two terms.

His fourth inauguration took place on January 20, 1945, at the White House. The ceremony was modest and was held without the usual celebrations because of the war. Roosevelt died less than three months later in Warm Springs, Georgia. After his death, Harry Truman became president.

Roosevelt's election to a fourth term remains an exception in American political history. In 1947, Congress passed the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution, and it was ratified in 1951. The amendment limits presidents to two elected terms.

Sources: apnews.com, history.com, time.com