Alarm near Kherson: Russia amasses more than 1,000 troops on the left bank of the Dnipro

Russia has transferred more than 1,000 troops to the occupied part of the left bank of Kherson Oblast during a ceasefire introduced for a humanitarian mission in Oleshky. Along with the personnel, Russian forces delivered equipment and ammunition to the local hospital, the “Krym.Realii” project reported, citing the 34th Separate Marine Brigade of the Ukrainian Navy.

At the end of October, a ceasefire was in effect in the area for several days. It was linked to a humanitarian operation during which several hundred people who had remained trapped in the partly destroyed town of Oleshky managed to reach territory controlled by the Ukrainian government.

Russian forces moved 20 kilometers closer

According to Yaroslav Moroz, head of the unmanned systems unit in the 34th Brigade, Russian units used the period to build up their forces at positions from which Ukrainian troops had been pushing them back for six months. As a result, the Russian army effectively moved approximately 20 kilometers closer to the line of contact.

Before the ceasefire, Ukrainian forces had expanded their strike zone, pushed back Russian units and disrupted their logistical routes. Ukrainian troops do not rule out the possibility that Russia is preparing an offensive toward Kherson, but say they are ready to counter it.

No massive Russian assaults have been recorded so far. According to Moroz, these were isolated movements, with the troops arriving in vehicles. Ukrainian forces also tracked the withdrawal of some of the vehicles after the personnel had been transferred.

“There are no massive assault operations at the moment. But we are ready for them,” Yaroslav Moroz said.

He also claimed that the isolated movements had been intercepted and the Russian personnel destroyed. The information about these actions was presented by the Ukrainian side and has not been independently verified.

Ammunition in the hospital in Oleshky

According to Moroz, Russian troops brought a significant amount of equipment and ammunition into the hospital in Oleshky, counting on the building not being attacked because local residents are being treated there. The claim is part of the information provided by the 34th Brigade.

The brigade is defending Kherson, holding positions on the left bank of Kherson Oblast and controlling island areas along the Dnipro. The Ukrainian side has so far not reported a massive Russian attack in the area, but says that the buildup of forces creates a risk of new attempts to advance.

Sources: unian.net, radiosvoboda.org