Trump’s plan! US discusses new strikes on Iran around November 9

The US is discussing a possible resumption of military operations against Iran, with November 9 being considered as one of the possible dates for new strikes. Senior US administration officials confirmed to Fox News that President Donald Trump held meetings with his national security team at the White House on Wednesday and Thursday.

The choice of November 9 is also linked to the new moon expected in the Middle East at that time. This means little or no moonlight – conditions that US officials describe as favorable for conducting military operations. However, naming the date does not mean that a final decision to launch a strike has been made.

Trump has not yet given the order

US Central Command Commander Brad Cooper briefed Trump on possible military options regarding Iran. According to information published by News.bg, the president has not yet selected a specific plan, and CENTCOM has not received a new directive from Washington.

In the Oval Office, Trump said that Washington would decide whether to resume the war. “Do we want to continue” the strikes to ensure that Iran’s nuclear program is destroyed and that “this will never happen again,” the US president said. He added: “I would prefer, if possible, not to destroy the rest of the country, but perhaps we will have to. You will find out soon”.

US Central Command is finalizing preparations for a possible resumption of large-scale operations in Iran. This is preparation for a possible scenario, not confirmation that a new attack has been ordered.

Tehran threatened retaliatory action

Iranian army spokesman Mohammad Akraminya warned that Tehran would attack any US facilities “without geographical limitations” if the US attacks Iran again. Thus, a possible resumption of US strikes could lead to an expansion of the direct military confrontation between the two countries.

At present, what has been confirmed is that the US administration is considering military options and preparing possible operations. No final decision on new strikes, nor any specific order to US forces, has been announced.

Sources: news.bg, foxnews.com