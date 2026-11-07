Merz and Magyar to discuss support for Ukraine in Berlin

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will receive Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar in Berlin on November 10. Continued support for Ukraine will be among the main topics of the talks, the German federal government said.

Magyar will be welcomed at 11:00 a.m. in front of the Federal Chancellery. After the ceremony, the two heads of government will hold a private meeting, followed by talks between delegations and a working lunch attended by selected ministers.

The agenda also includes European policy, defence and economic cooperation. A joint press conference by Merz and Magyar is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

Second meeting between Merz and Magyar this year

Péter Magyar will be in Berlin on November 9 and 10 and will be accompanied by four ministers. The visit comes several months after his first meeting with the German chancellor in June. At the time, the two discussed Russia’s war against Ukraine and European economic cooperation, the Hungarian news portal „Telex“ reported.

The upcoming talks will take place against the backdrop of Berlin’s stated support for Kyiv. During his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on November 3, Merz said: „Europe must play a role in this process and wants to do so.“ The German chancellor insists that European countries participate in diplomatic efforts to end the war and fulfil their commitments to provide military aid.

Next meeting on aid for Ukraine

Germany is also planning a meeting of the coalition of the willing in Berlin on November 19. European partners are expected to discuss additional aid for Ukraine and security guarantees in the event of a ceasefire, „Deutschland“ reported.

The talks with Magyar will take place before that meeting and will give Berlin and Budapest an opportunity to present their positions on future European policy towards Ukraine. Details of specific decisions or new commitments are expected to be presented after the joint press conference.

Sources: telex.hu, deutschland.de, tagesschau.de