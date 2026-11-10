Toxic gas kills three workers at smartphone factory in India

Three contract workers have died in an incident at a Tata Electronics factory near Hosur, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. They were exposed to toxic gas while cleaning a wastewater tank at the production complex, Indian media reported.

The incident occurred on the evening of November 9 at the “Marigold” facility near the village of Ulukurekai, in Krishnagiri district. According to police, the workers were inspecting and cleaning a tank known as a nano-filtration feed tank.

According to preliminary information, one of the workers opened the facility’s cover and was overcome by the gases, after which he fell inside. The other two tried to help him but also lost consciousness. All three were taken out by the factory’s safety team and initially transported to the company’s medical center, and then to a private hospital in Hosur. Doctors pronounced them dead.

Police in Rayakottai are investigating the case. Krishnagiri District Collector Dinesh Kumar has ordered a separate inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident and the safety measures for working in confined spaces. Police said the suspected inhalation of toxic gas was a preliminary theory, and that the exact cause of death must be established through autopsies.

According to the district collector, quoted by The New Indian Express, appropriate safety measures had not been provided while work was being carried out on the installation. This statement is part of the ongoing inquiry and does not constitute a final conclusion regarding the responsibility of specific individuals or the company.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries, Investment and Commerce Virdhughai Magal Kiruthana expressed her condolences to the relatives. “I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of three human lives. I have instructed the district administration to provide the necessary support to the affected families and for the case to be handled with the utmost urgency,” she said.

The factory near Hosur manufactures casings and other components for Apple iPhone smartphones. The investigation must establish what gas was released in the tank, what protective equipment the workers used and whether procedures for working in a confined space were followed.

Sources: ndtv.com, newindianexpress.com, timesofindia.indiatimes.com