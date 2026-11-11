The death toll in Chornomorsk rises to three after strike on market

The death toll from the strike on a market in Chornomorsk, Odesa region, has risen to three, regional governor Oleh Kiper said, as quoted by Reuters. At least 10 people were injured in the attack.

Kiper’s earlier report said that 11 people had been injured, with nine hospitalized, four of them in serious condition. Another person received medical attention at the scene. The discrepancy in the number of injured has not been clarified in the reports available.

The strike hit a market in the central part of the city, which is usually busy at this time of day. “The enemy launched a vile strike on the market in the central part of Chornomorsk – a place where there are always many people at this time,” Kiper said.

Nearby residential buildings and vehicles were damaged. Rescue, medical and other emergency teams worked at the scene, while efforts to deal with the aftermath of the attack are continuing. Ukrainian authorities have not provided further details about the identities of the victims.

Sources: devdiscourse.com, en.interfax.com.ua