Japan’s Emperor Receives Vietnam’s President in Tokyo

Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako met with Vietnam’s President To Lam and his wife, Ngo Phuong Ly, in Tokyo. The talks took place during the Vietnamese leader’s official visit to Japan from November 8 to 11.

The Vietnamese government’s publication reported that the Japanese imperial couple expressed satisfaction with the “positive, substantive and comprehensive development” of relations between the two countries, as well as with the active contacts between their leaders and citizens. Naruhito and Masako highlighted the close ties between the Japanese imperial family and Vietnam.

Several landmark visits were recalled during the meeting. Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko visited Vietnam in 2017, Naruhito visited the country in 2009 as crown prince, while Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko visited Vietnam in 2023 to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

To Lam expressed his gratitude for the Japanese imperial family’s attitude toward the Vietnamese people and described Akihito and Michiko’s visit in 2017 as an important historic moment for bilateral ties. He invited Naruhito and Masako to visit Vietnam in 2028, when the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations will be marked.

“The long history of contacts between our peoples and the cultural similarities are an important foundation for strengthening ties between the two countries,” Emperor Naruhito noted, according to the Vietnam News Agency.

The Vietnamese leader identified education, the training of highly qualified personnel, healthcare, culture, tourism and agriculture as areas with potential for expanding cooperation. Naruhito and Masako thanked him for the invitation and expressed their desire to visit Vietnam again.

Reception at the Imperial Palace

After the meeting, the Japanese emperor and empress hosted a reception at the Imperial Palace in honour of To Lam, his wife and members of the Vietnamese delegation. Earlier that day, the Vietnamese leader and Ngo Phuong Ly visited an exhibition of small sculptures dedicated to cultural exchange between Japan and Vietnam.

The visit to Tokyo also included talks between To Lam and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. On November 9, the two countries adopted a joint vision for their relations, defining them as a partnership focused on “mutual benefit, quality growth, strategic autonomy and resilience”.

The two governments stated their intention to deepen cooperation in security, the economy, investment, trade, science and technology, energy, education and personnel training.

Sources: en.baochinhphu.vn, english.vov.vn, vietnamnet.vn