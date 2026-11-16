Sikorski: 11 million Russians do not have a toilet at home

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski mocked Russia’s new demands toward NATO and said that the Kremlin is more interested in conquering foreign cities than in living conditions in Russia.

“They are more interested in conquering a foreign city,” Sikorski said, noting that, in his view, 11 million Russians do not have a toilet in their homes. He made the statement after talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives in Abu Dhabi.

What are Russia’s demands?

The issue of Russia’s conditions was raised against the backdrop of discussions on ending the war in Ukraine. According to reports cited by Polish media, Moscow is insisting that NATO withdraw its military forces from the eastern flank and limit the Alliance’s future expansion.

Russia also wants to retain the Ukrainian territories it has occupied and is laying claim to the entire Donbas. Some of the proposals echo demands put forward by the Kremlin in 2021 for the withdrawal of NATO forces from Central and Eastern Europe and a return to the deployment pattern that existed before the Alliance’s expansion.

American and Russian representatives are discussing broader arrangements for European security alongside issues related to the war. Moscow has described NATO’s expansion as a threat for years, and now insists that the issue be included in negotiations on the continent’s future order.

Europe insists on having a seat at the table

The talks in Abu Dhabi did not produce a breakthrough on the main issues. An agreement was reached on a major prisoner-of-war exchange, while American mediators announced that new talks were being planned.

European countries are insisting on taking part directly in the next round. Representatives of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Poland and the European Union are expected to participate. European leaders warn that the future of European security cannot be negotiated without them.

Against this backdrop, Sikorski used the contrast between Russia’s geopolitical ambitions and the country’s social problems to attack the Kremlin’s priorities. The figure of 11 million people that he cited was presented as an argument against a policy focused on territorial conquests and changing the security architecture in Europe.

Sources: wiadomosci.onet.pl, apnews.com