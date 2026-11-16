UN begins debate on “killer robots”

The UN conference on the future of autonomous weapons, known as “killer robots,” has begun in Geneva. The central question is whether a mandate will be granted for official negotiations on a legally binding international document that would ban some systems and impose restrictions on others. The Seventh Review Conference of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons will continue until November 20.

More than 120 countries are taking part in the forum. The conference will consider the final report of the Group of Governmental Experts on lethal autonomous weapons systems and must determine the next direction of work on the issue. The UN says these systems can identify, select and strike targets without human intervention in the execution of the task itself.

Pressure for an international treaty

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk urged countries to adopt binding international rules. “A machine should never have the power to decide whether a person lives or dies,” he said through the UN human rights office. Türk is calling for a ban on autonomous weapons that independently select people as targets, regardless of whether this is built into their design or occurs in practice.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Mirjana Spoljaric, president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, also warned that the development of weapons technology is outpacing international restrictions. In a joint statement cited by the Associated Press, they said the world is approaching a “moral red line” at which machines could autonomously direct force against people. The two organizations have not confirmed the use of fully autonomous weapons on the battlefield, but warned that the systems are being developed at a rapid pace.

Division among major powers

The push to launch negotiations received strong support in the UN General Assembly’s First Committee. On October 29, the draft resolution on autonomous weapons was approved by 163 votes “for,” 5 “against” and 9 abstentions. The United States, Russia, Israel, Belarus and North Korea voted against, while China, Iran and Saudi Arabia were among those abstaining.

However, the vote in New York does not replace the decision that must be made in Geneva under the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons. According to The Guardian, the United States and Russia oppose a fixed timetable for creating a legally binding instrument. Supporters of the treaty are proposing negotiations in 2027, held over three sessions with a combined duration of 25 days.

What comes next

Human rights organizations are urging the conference to adopt a one-year mandate for negotiations on a new protocol to the Convention. Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and the Stop Killer Robots coalition warn that without a concrete decision, discussions could continue while the technologies become increasingly embedded in military practice.

By the end of the meeting, countries must decide whether to move from expert discussions to formal negotiations. The outcome will determine whether work begins in 2027 on the first international treaty dedicated specifically to autonomous weapons.

Sources: apnews.com, theguardian.com, hrw.org