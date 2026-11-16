Yemeni forces withdraw from the Bab el-Mandeb area

Saudi-backed forces of Yemen’s internationally recognized government announced the redeployment of troops from the Bab el-Mandeb Strait area to Aden. The decision affects Dubab Airport and positions in the western part of Taiz province, which are crucial for controlling the southern entrance to the Red Sea.

The Southern Armed Forces said the operation was linked to “the security priority of Aden and the neighboring provinces.” The statement also cited the reinforcement of the fronts and the need to respond to existing threats. The forces did not present the move as the end of the military campaign against the Houthis.

Reuters described the withdrawal as a serious setback for the government’s counteroffensive. According to the agency, the retreat leaves the Houthis with greater influence over Bab el-Mandeb, which links the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and forms part of the maritime route between Asia and Europe through the Suez Canal.

Conflicting assessments of the move

The Houthis said they had recaptured positions near the strait and consolidated their presence along Yemen’s western coast. Government forces, however, describe the operation as a regrouping aimed at protecting Aden and the surrounding areas, rather than as a final abandonment of the front near Bab el-Mandeb.

The move comes after a rapid escalation in the fighting. In September, the Houthis seized significant parts of Yemen’s Red Sea coast and positions around Bab el-Mandeb. In early October, Saudi-backed government forces launched a counteroffensive and announced that they had retaken Dubab, the airport in the area, and other positions around the strait.

The subsequent Houthi pressure in the provinces of Taiz and Lahij changed the government forces’ priorities. According to data cited by Agence France-Presse, eight people were killed and 12 wounded in a rocket attack near Aden. On the same day, the Houthis released around 600 members of the government forces who had been detained after the resumption of hostilities, the International Committee of the Red Cross said in information cited by the agency.

Risk to maritime traffic

Bab el-Mandeb is a narrow maritime passage between Yemen and the Horn of Africa. Control over the coasts, islands and adjacent highlands allows for monitoring and exerting pressure on shipping in the southern Red Sea. The withdrawal of government forces could therefore increase risks for commercial vessels, although there has been no confirmation of an official closure of the strait.

The next focus of the government forces is expected to be the defense of Aden and the strengthening of the fronts in Lahij. The Southern forces say they will also continue efforts to break the siege of Taiz. The Houthis, for their part, retain their positions in the northern part of the country and are using their advance near Bab el-Mandeb to increase pressure on the government and its main southern hub.

Sources: reuters.com, apnews.com, english.ahram.org.eg