Budanov and Arahamia Increase Their Influence Around Zelenskyy

Kyrylo Budanov and Davyd Arakhamia are gradually becoming the two most influential political centres around Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, an analysis by “Ukrainska Pravda” shows. The two are working together on negotiations with Russia and the United States, but at the same time are building their own channels of influence within the authorities.

The change began in early 2026, when Budanov took over as head of the Office of the President following the departure of Andriy Yermak. Arakhamia retained his position as leader of the Servant of the People parliamentary group in the Verkhovna Rada. Thus, one gained direct access to the presidential administration, while the other retained control over a key part of parliamentary politics.

Different approaches to the negotiations

According to “Ukrainska Pravda”, Zelenskyy is not choosing between the two for the leading role in the negotiation process, but is involving both Budanov and Arakhamia. The reason is that each of them has separate contacts with representatives of the US administration and with Russian interlocutors.

Despite their joint work, the two are pursuing different lines. According to the media outlet, Budanov is attempting to outline to the American side a possible line of demarcation in Donbas that would be acceptable to the Ukrainian army and society. Arakhamia insists that the issue of Donbas should be set aside until guarantees for Europe’s security have been agreed.

“Each is trying to achieve something of his own within the framework of the general instructions,” an interlocutor linked to the negotiation process told “Ukrainska Pravda”.

Arakhamia and Rustem Umerov are also using their own contacts for separate tactical tasks, including bringing European representatives into the talks. Budanov sometimes holds parallel discussions and informs the other participants after they have concluded, the media outlet’s interlocutors claim.

New competition in the Verkhovna Rada

Initially, Budanov was brought in to work with lawmakers without high expectations, but he gradually began to play a more important role. Lawmakers from Servant of the People began turning to him for meetings and solutions to issues that had previously been handled mainly through Arakhamia.

“When votes are being gathered, you need someone who is constantly on the ground and can talk to the necessary groups,” a parliamentary interlocutor explained to “Ukrainska Pravda”. Another lawmaker pointed out that Arakhamia himself had directed colleagues to Budanov when a given problem could also be resolved through the Office of the President.

This expansion of Budanov’s role affects territory that for a long time had been Arakhamia’s political stronghold. According to the publication, the two maintain professional and friendly relations, but the first signs of competition are already becoming noticeable in the leadership of the presidential faction.

The balance around Zelenskyy

New Voice of Ukraine also describes a broader circle of people whose opinions reach Zelenskyy following Yermak’s departure. They include Budanov and Arakhamia, but the president’s role remains predominant. Analyst Volodymyr Fesenko describes Arakhamia as one of the people closest to the head of state, without identifying him as the sole or most powerful adviser.

According to an analysis by Carnegie, Budanov’s political ambitions could lead to new tensions within the Ukrainian government. For now, however, the two continue to carry out joint tasks while simultaneously strengthening their own positions. This is precisely what makes their relationship one of the main domestic political balances around Zelenskyy.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, english.nv.ua, rbc.ua