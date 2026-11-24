Relations between Ukraine and Poland will remain complicated in the future, despite the fact that the two countries are strategically indispensable to each other. This was stated by former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin during a debate on the legacy of Polish politician and publicist Jerzy Giedroyc and the challenges facing European security.

“We will have difficult relations in the long term – a roller coaster. But Ukrainians and Poles are wiser than their politicians, as are businesses and societies on both sides,” Klimkin said.

Historical Disputes Remain at the Core

According to the former minister, part of Poland’s political elite continues to build national identity around historical issues, including its own interpretation of events in Ukraine and the thousand-year history of bilateral relations.

Klimkin pointed out that Warsaw is seeking to play a special role in relations with Kyiv both during the war and in the event of a possible ceasefire. However, he said, the question remains whether Poland’s political elite and society are ready to accept Ukraine’s new role and agency.

“I do not have the feeling that everyone in Poland is happy about this,” he said.

Historical policy continues to be part of the official dialogue between the two countries. On November 6, Polish and Ukrainian Foreign Ministers Radosław Sikorski and Andrii Sybiha discussed issues of memory, security and support for Ukraine in Warsaw. The two countries declared their readiness to continue talks on the contentious issues.

Differences in Defense and Reconstruction

Klimkin also outlined differences in economic and defense relations. He said Polish businesses have significant opportunities in Ukraine’s future reconstruction, but will not automatically receive an advantage over companies from other countries.

According to him, cooperation in the military-industrial sector will also not be easy. Ukraine’s defense industry is focused on rapid solutions, practical results and flexibility, while a significant part of Poland’s military-technology sector remains state-owned.

“It is difficult for me to understand how an effective model based on state ownership could be built at all,” Klimkin said. He also questioned some aspects of Polish military planning, noting that increasing the number of tanks is not sufficient in itself under the conditions of modern warfare.

At the same time, Kyiv and Warsaw continue to seek practical areas for cooperation. A Ukrainian-Polish business forum was held in Warsaw on November 13, where it was stated that trade between the two countries had reached nearly 13 billion dollars in 2025. Joint production in the defense industry was also discussed.

Common Interests Despite the Tensions

On November 12, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk discussed Russian strikes, preparations for winter, fuel supplies and Ukraine’s path to the European Union. Poland continues to support Ukraine in the areas of security, energy and European integration.

Klimkin said the problem lies not only in specific political disputes, but also in mutual perceptions. According to him, the two countries talk to each other, but are not always ready to listen to the other side’s arguments.

Nevertheless, the former minister expects Ukraine and Poland to gradually build a new dialogue. In his view, common security, economic interests and the closeness between the two societies will force the two countries to seek workable solutions, even when relations go through new periods of tension.

Sources: ukrinform.ua, amp.dw.com