Jared Kushner, special representative of US President Donald Trump and his son-in-law, said that during negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, he had tried not only to find a path toward stopping the hostilities, but also to limit the US president’s pressure on Volodymyr Zelensky. He made the statement to New York Magazine.

Kushner said he had acted in Ukraine’s interests by seeking to end “this terrible war” and persuade Trump not to increase pressure on Zelensky. At the same time, he said he sympathized with the Ukrainian president, but believed that publicly discussing details of the negotiations would be counterproductive.

The account of the meeting in Miami

Kushner said he had informed the Ukrainian delegation in Miami of Trump’s intention to accept a Russian proposal related to diesel fuel and ease sanctions. According to him, Zelensky immediately responded publicly and expressed his disagreement.

“Trump then replied that the Ukrainians should replace the president,” Kushner said in the interview. This part of the account is presented as his claim, with the article containing no separate response from Trump or Zelensky.

Kushner said Ukraine could have a better future if the war ended. In his view, the country should receive reliable security guarantees and then direct its efforts toward the economy and reconstruction.

Security guarantees are part of the negotiations

“I was trying to show Zelensky: let’s find a way in which, if you manage to stop the war and obtain reliable security guarantees for Ukraine, you immediately turn to the economy and become the ones who rebuild the country,” Kushner said.

Kushner described the main goal of the diplomatic process as not only a ceasefire, but also a “reset” of relations between Russia and Europe, in which there would be no permanent aggression. He also allowed for the possibility of people living and developing businesses together.

In a separate statement quoted by UNIAN, Kushner said that the US could discuss security guarantees for Ukraine based on a model similar to NATO’s. He noted that such guarantees should not be considered separately from the future European security system.

According to him, this system should include permanent consultation channels, crisis communication, military cooperation and measures to prevent escalation. Kushner framed the goal as ensuring that Ukraine is secure, Europe becomes stronger and Russia receives assurances that NATO is not seeking confrontation, provided that the sovereignty and security of neighboring states are respected.

Sources: unian.net, nymag.com