An improvised explosive device exploded shortly after 4 a.m. outside a café in Nea Ionia – one of the northern suburbs of Athens. The explosion caused extensive material damage, but no one was injured.

According to initial information, unknown perpetrators placed the device outside the establishment. The shock wave and the powerful blast woke residents throughout the neighborhood.

A witness told the state broadcaster ERT that her home shook in the explosion as if there had been an earthquake. The incident also prompted a reaction from local authorities.

Speaking to Skai TV, Nea Ionia Mayor Panagiotis Manouris said: “This is a settling of scores in the underworld.” This is his assessment, and the motive for the explosion has not yet been officially confirmed.

Authorities are checking whether a security camera near the scene captured the perpetrators. The footage could help identify those who planted the device.

The investigation is ongoing. So far, there is no information about any arrests or an officially identified perpetrator.

Sources: bta.bg, ekathimerini.com, cnn.gr