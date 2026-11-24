Latvia is beginning preparations for a position on the possible closure of land border crossings with Russia after Estonia announced that it would halt traffic through its crossings from 1 December. Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs has instructed the relevant institutions to present a clear analysis by next week.

Kulbergs said that the issue must be considered comprehensively, taking into account both security concerns and the possible diversion of passenger and transit flows between the Baltic states. In his words, Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania should strive for a coordinated approach.

Latvia’s ministries of foreign affairs and transport have been tasked with assessing the consequences. They must analyse the impact on transit, the movement of people and the pressure on the remaining border routes.

The government has not yet reached a common decision

Interior Minister Janis Dombrova supports discussing the possibility of closing the crossings, but stresses that a unified position must first be reached within the government.

“The new government was approved only very recently. I hope that in the coming days we will manage to achieve this,” Dombrova said.

This means that, at present, Latvia has not decided to close its border with Russia. The next step is to prepare a common position and assess the consequences, after which the issue must be discussed by the cabinet.

Estonia to close five land border crossings

Estonia will halt traffic through Narva-1, Narva-2, Koidula, Luhamaa and Saatse from 1 December. The restriction has been introduced on national security and public order grounds and will be reviewed after six months.

Estonian authorities cite the attempted arson attack on the unmanned systems company Threod Systems in Viimsi, near Tallinn, as the reason. According to Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, the attack was ordered by Russia’s military intelligence service, the GRU. The Estonian government described the closure of the crossings as a measure to limit security risks.

More travellers are expected to pass through Latvia

Guntis Pujāts, head of Latvia’s State Border Guard, expects some of the people who will no longer be able to cross Estonia’s southeastern border to use routes through Latvia. This could lead to longer queues and the need for border guards to work overtime.

Latvia has an electronic queue management system for crossing the border, but according to Pujāts, its capacity is limited and congestion will be unavoidable if traffic increases. The decision on whether the country will follow Estonia remains a political one and is yet to be made by the Latvian government.

Sources: obozrevatel.com, en.reflect.ee, news.err.ee